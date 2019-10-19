|
|
(HEBDEN)
Muriel peacefully passed away on July 16th, 2019 in her 91st year. Born in Fort William October 10th, 1927 to parents William and Florence Hebden (Hunt). Muriel was employed by Saskatchewan Wheat Pool as clerical staff. Predeceased by first husband John “Jack” Mitchell, second husband Brian Sabbe, sisters Wilma Gunnell and Doris Heitanen (Gerry) and also brother and sister-in-law Craig and Marjorie Mitchell. Muriel is survived by her husband Don Rilett, brother-in-law Arthur Gunnell, step children from the Sabbe and Rilett families along with several nieces and nephews. Regrettably, she was the last Hebden of Yorkshire England.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Church, and called Amethyst Harbour home for most of her life, taking the role of Secretary Treasurer of the Amethyst Harbour Campers Association for 25 years. She was also a prestigious member of the ‘25lb club”, after catching a 25lb lake trout. She loved to spend time on the water canoeing, sailing and fishing. Muriel was a member of the Navy League of Canada and was a world traveller. When she wasn't travelling, she was a loving companion to many 4 legged friends.
She will be missed by family and friends alike.
Muriel has been cremated. A private committal will be held later this month.