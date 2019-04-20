|
Today the family of Murray Allan Wilson sadly wishes him their last loving farewell. Murray passed away unexpectedly but peacefully April 13, 2019 with family at his side. Murray was born October 16, 1925 in the village of Nakina, at the time a small Canadian National Railway outpost in NW Ontario, to Charlie and Myrtle Wilson (nee Heatlie). It was here that Dad lived with his 2 brothers Ken and Harold until he was 14, and met Lorraine MacDonald, the woman that would in 1948 become his wife. On completing grade 10, Murray moved to Hawkesbury in Eastern Ontario, and spent his summers on the Heatlie farm. He attended private school in Montebello, Quebec where he completed his last 3 years of high school. Largely due to the time he spent on the farm, hunting, working with horses and playing with his cousins, Dad said that these years were amongst the happiest of his youth. In early 1944 Murray joined the Canadian Army serving in England until his discharge in February 1947. After returning to Canada, he married and completed his bachelor's degree in Forestry at the University of Toronto. He accepted a position with Brompton Paper (which would later become St. Lawrence Paper and then Domtar) and subsequently lived and worked in Nakina, Beardmore, Nipigon and Atikokan before moving to Thunder Bay in 1976 where he and two partners operated Midwest Timber Contractors. From 1976 until his retirement in 1987, Murray enjoyed family and close friends at the family camp at Lake Nipigon. In retirement, Murray and Lorraine began sharing time between Thunder Bay where their two daughters lived with their families and a winter home on Pine Island near Fort Myers, Florida where their sons ultimately resided. Mom and dad often remarked that they were blessed to have children and grandchildren for 6 months in each Thunder Bay and Florida during their retirement years. Murray was devoted to his wife of 68 years until Lorraine's passing in November 2016. They spent wonderful happy years together enjoying family and good friends in each community they lived. Murray was foremost a kind, gentle, and pleasant man. He had a smile for everyone he met, especially his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who he adored. He took great joy in patiently teaching his little ones everything from riding a bike, skiing to chopping wood. Dad loved trees and wood… boy did he love wood; the heartwood, sapwood, the bark, leaves and needles. He loved trees for the timber and lumber they would produce, for the almost museum piece-like wood turnings he would fashion from carefully selected pieces and for the serenity he would feel when walking in the forests immersed in their magnificence. Murray was predeceased by his parents, siblings, wife Lorraine and son Clifford. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Debbie Kelly (Rick), Larry (Bonita), Sheila Krzeslak (Richard), Rorie (Lisa), grandchildren Jeremy (Jen), Nathan and Adam Kelly, Darren (Amanda) Krzeslak, Yvonne Krzeslak and Marianne Mercer (Ryan), Haley and Jessica Wilson, and great-grandchildren Caedon, Venora, Lily and Hannah Kelly; and Abigail, Michael and William Krzeslak, as well as brother-in-law Jack MacDonald, nieces and nephews. So as we say goodbye to this wonderful man, we thank Dad for all that he has given us, the sacrifices he and Mom made for us, for all that he allowed us to become and for in so many ways, being the role model for what it takes to be happy while conducting our own lives. As per Dad's wishes there will be no service. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.Online condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com