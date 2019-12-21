|
Mr. Murray Andrew Caldwell Russell, age 82 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on December 13, 2019. Born on July 8, 1937 in Fort William, ON, he was raised and educated in Fort William. He was well known locally for assisting customers in finding the correct auto part at Western Tire and Canadian Tire. In his earlier years, he enjoyed cross-country skiing, hiking and camping at Sibley and Mirror Lake. He also enjoyed many trips out west to visit relatives in BC. He was a member of Broadway United Church since 2010 and a longtime member of First Church United. Murray is survived by children Julie Collison, Laura Russell Maguire (Billy) and Sandra Russell; grandchildren Sara Diamond (Jeff), Aindriu Maguire, Janine Collison and Sean Maguire; sisters Sandra Hulko (Alan), Sheila Pearson (John) and Linda Stadey (Barry). He was predeceased by his wife Marlene, grandson Lloyd Collison, parents Andrew and Vi Russell, in-laws Ray and Vera Pudas, sisters Jeannine and Sylvia, as well as other family members and special friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration service for family and friends will be held at Broadway United Church (1303 Broadmore Ave) in the spring with Reverend Robert Smith officiating. A private family interment will be held following the service. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Prostate Cancer - Thunder Bay, St. Joseph's Foundation or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com