My journey with ALS ended on Friday, May 31, 2019. I was a fighter and never gave up or gave in to this disease. When I was diagnosed in December 2012 we did not expect the road to be this long. It was certainly longer and took a couple of twists and turns along the way. I couldn't have travelled it alone and I'm so thankful for the support of my family and my friends. Your visits put a smile on my face, and it gave me great joy to hear what was happening around me and what was going on in each of your lives. I am forever a Blackhawks fan and I hope they make the playoffs next year; I was enjoying the success of the Raptors 2019 season and looking forward to the 2019 Canadian Open.On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com
I have left this world as a father, brother, son, and friend. I enjoyed my wonderful life, and especially seeing my two sons; Bryan and Mitchell become the kind and generous men they are. Bryan and Mitchell you are my pride and joy, and my life's legacy. I have no regrets only wonderful memories of my life. At our family home on Shipley street there was always joy, laughter and food; the door was always open to family and friends. I hope my mom Verneta Brown, my brothers Craig (Debbie) and Royden (Lois) Brown as well as my extended family; John and Jason Brown, Keith, Kyle and Daniel Sippola, Corine Ferguson, Anne and Bill Brown, and Caitlyn Brown will continue to enjoy the memories and find comfort. I am now at rest with my Dad; John Brown, my sister; Lynn-Ann Sippola and my brother; Glenn Brown.
My dad always said that if you have family and friends you are a very rich person, and he was so right. My best friends Ted and Marnie Horst, Daniel Weeks, Scott Perrier and Gail Brescia stood beside me through it all. I will never be able to express how thankful I am for your love and support.
I received my Thunder Bay Police Service 30 year Service Medal on May 16th this year, and although I was unable to attend the ceremony, it was a proud moment for me to have served with the Thunder Bay Police Services and to have a career that I loved.
The passion in my life, aside from sports, was my love of drumming. I was fortunate to play with the MacGillivray Pipe Band of Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Police Pipe Band, Legion #1 (Winnipeg) Pipe Band, Maple Ridge Pipe Band, Abbotsford Police Pipe Band, Matsqui Police Pipe Band and the Peel Police Pipe Band. In addition to the many championships and trips to Scotland, I had the pleasure of performing with Paul McCartney in 2005.
Thank you to the St. Joseph's Hospital nursing staff for the care, compassion and commitment during the past 2.5 years. I was not always the easiest patient; I do appreciate everything you did.
Donations in my honor if you wish can be made to Team Brown/Walk to End ALS (www.walktoendals.ca/teambrown) or the Sgt. Murray Brown Bursary at Confederation College.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, June 13th from 5pm-7pm at the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 14th at the Valhalla Inn from 7pm-10pm. Drinks and appetizers will be available between 7pm-8pm, with the ceremony beginning at 8pm.