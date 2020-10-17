

The best husband and friend a wife could ask for. An exceptional father to his one and only daughter, Trista “Daddy's Little Girl”. A devoted and loving son, an awesome brother, uncle, brother-in-law and a dear friend too many.Born and raised in Thunder Bay, he spent all his summers in Ignace; graduated from Selkirk High School and Confederation College and followed in his dad's footsteps of becoming a welder. In 1984 he became engaged to the love of his life Donna, which cemented his life here in Ignace.Murray was so caring, hard-working, a go-go-never stop guy. He was always there to help everyone and often spread himself thin but that was who he was. A well-known welder and a man of many talents, he'd tackle anything and excelled at it, he was a perfectionist. His latest passion was wood-working, their home and Trista's is a testament to his talents. He was everyone's go-to handyman and if Murray's assistant, Google couldn't help, then it couldn't be fixed. He passed on his love and passions for all things outdoors and taught his daughter all his trade secrets and skills necessary to be a strong, independent person who will no doubt follow in his footsteps.Murray loved the outdoor life; he was always camping, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, quading and golfing. Fall camping was his favorite time of year and he passed away doing what he loved best with his wife and daughter by his side. He leaves behind his pride and joy HIS BOAT but he will be fishing in the sky with his family and good friends.Murray is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna; daughter Trista; mother Jacqueline (Nan), sister Cheryl-Lynn Parks/Rob (Calgary); niece Kaitlyn/Markus (Calgary); sister-in-law Debbie Genik; niece Anita Lochhead/Sheldon and children Weston & Dayton (Grande Prairie); nephew Jonathan/Chantelle; brother-in-law Mark Taddeo, daughter and special niece, Gabriella (Gabby); mother-in-law Arlene Taddeo. Extended family, Christy McIntomney and his many friends who he considered family, and you all know who you are.Murray was predeceased by his father, Edward, father-in-law Tony Taddeo, brother-in-law, Bill Genik and good friend Hans Naumann… all together in a happy place now.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ignace Golf and Country Club through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden, Ontario P8N 2Z1.