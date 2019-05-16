|
|
September 30, 1952 –On-line Condolences
May 14, 2019
Left behind to always love and remember Murray are his wife Kathleen, step children Michelle (Darren) Godsell, David Sanders, Daniel (Suzanne) Sanders, and 8 grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Jack (Jeanette) Major, Les Major, Dan (Sheri) Major, sisters Marian (Alan) Saunders, Marilynn Major, and brothers-in-law James Beach and Dennis (Carol) Beach. Murray retired from Bombardier in March of 2017. He loved his country home with his dream garage, where he could work on and store his special projects. Visitation for Murray will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 1-2:30 pm at the Blake Funeral Chapel, with a graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens; all are welcome to attend. If friends so desire, donations in memory of Murray can be made to Thunder Bay District Humane Society or a Charity of Choice.
Murray Wyman will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com