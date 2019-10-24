Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Murray Withensaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray Gordon Withensaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Murray Gordon Withensaw In Memoriam


May 17, 1948 – October 24, 2016

I can only be grateful for
knowing you for the time
that I did than never at all.
I would rather endure the loss of outliving you than to never have seen your face, shared your name and life together.
I'm glad to have been yours and you mine, regardless of the
sorrow and sleepless nights.
I will live on carrying you and our memories in my heart.

~ Your wife Donna

€€€€€€€€

Pop's, it doesn't need
a special day
To bring you to mind
For days without a
thought of you
Are very hard to find.

~ Your children Scott, Kristin, Shauna, Carrie, Russ &
Michael

€€€€€€€€

Beautiful memories silently kept
Of one that we loved and will never forget.

~ Love you Poppa,
Beaumont and Sydney
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.