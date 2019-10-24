|
May 17, 1948 – October 24, 2016
I can only be grateful for
knowing you for the time
that I did than never at all.
I would rather endure the loss of outliving you than to never have seen your face, shared your name and life together.
I'm glad to have been yours and you mine, regardless of the
sorrow and sleepless nights.
I will live on carrying you and our memories in my heart.
~ Your wife Donna
Pop's, it doesn't need
a special day
To bring you to mind
For days without a
thought of you
Are very hard to find.
~ Your children Scott, Kristin, Shauna, Carrie, Russ &
Michael
Beautiful memories silently kept
Of one that we loved and will never forget.
~ Love you Poppa,
Beaumont and Sydney