Murray Harris, a man of great faith, peacefully passed away with his son by his side on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 94. He was born August, 5,1925 in Peterborough, Ontario. As an adult he moved to Winnipeg to attend Teacher's College. While living in Winnipeg he met the love of his life Esther. Together they raised their son Brad and later enjoyed the company of their grandchildren. They shared 56 years together before her passing.
Murray's teaching career began in Winnipeg, Manitoba and later relocated to Thunder Bay. He worked for the Lakehead Public School Board as an instrumental music teacher. There he taught at both Lakeview and Churchill High schools as Head of the Music Department. After retiring in l987, he continued his love of music by playing in various city bands and listening to his favourite musician, Benny Goodman. He also perused his hobbies of photography, clowning and magic. Murray had a sweet tooth and could always be found with a piece of chocolate close at hand.
He is survived and will be missed by his son Brad (Anna) and grandchildren Beth (Kyle) & Marc (Megan). A private funeral service has already taken place, with immediate family, at Shaarey Shomayim Cemetery.
If friends so desire donations can be made to a charity of their choice.
The family gives many thanks to Pioneer Ridge staff, especially the 4th floor, for their exceptional care and support. Thank you to Jenken's funeral home for their guidance during this difficult time. A special thank you to Alan Marantz for the loyalty he showed Murray buy ensuring his wishes were followed with a traditional service. Thank you for the overwhelming support from our extended family and dear friends. We truly are blessed.