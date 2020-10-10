Murray Hovey

On a beautiful fall day October 4, 2020 we said goodbye to a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. Murray was born in Port Arthur on April 24, 1951 to the late Daniel (Bud) and Elma Hovey. Murray received his education at Algonquin Elementary and Hammarskjold High School. In his younger years Murray was actively involved with the Lions Club and St. Michaels And All Angels Church. During his later years, nature photography became his passion. For 45 years Murray was employed at Metro (A&P) and through mutual friends he met the love of his life and soul mate Judy. Together they had 43 wonderful years filled with lots of laughter and endless love. Nothing made Murray happier than taking his daughters to the park, driving them to dancing, watching all their performances, and enjoying every minute with them. He was so proud of his girls. Becoming Grampy to his 3 wonderful grandsons was his biggest accomplishment and was his reason to keep fighting. Even though his heart was weak, it was jam-packed full of love. Murray leaves behind his wife Judy, daughter Kristy McWhirter (Patrick, Eli, and Isaac), daughter Jodie Hovey (Richie Sitarski, and Jamison). Brothers David Hovey, and Allen Hovey (Malinda). Mother-in-law Sylvia Miller (Late Melvin Miller). Sister-in-laws Sharon Styles, Marsha Sharpe, Carol MacDonnell and families. Also many nieces and nephews whom he was always so proud of. A private service will be held at St. Michael's and All Angles Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Hearts at Home - TBRHSC.





Online condolences

may be made through www.nwfainc.com