Mr. Murray Lee Angus, age 68 years, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Murray was born in Fort William on February 23, 1951. He attended St. Thomas Anglican Church.
Murray will be missed by his brothers Rodger (Shirley) of Flesherton, Ontario and Gerry (Sophie); sister Betty Desjardins of Florida; nephews Craig, Ryan, Gerry Jr. and Lee; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.
He was predeceased by his father Gorton and mother Vera (nee Marriott); brothers David and Donald as well as several aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Murray Angus will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, officiated by Rev. Jonathan Blanchard. Private interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time
Should friends so desire, memorial donations made in memory of Murray to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.
