|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Murray Milan Munro announce his passing, at the age of 51 years (December 30, 1968 to February 10, 2020). Murray attended Lakehead University studying Political Science before enrolling in the Nursing Program. He worked for many years as a Personal Support Worker with St. Joseph's Care Group. As a life-long Liberal, Murray worked door-to-door campaigning alongside many MPP's, and until recently, held the position of President of the Thunder Bay-Rainy River Liberal Association.Online condolences
Murray was predeceased by his father Allister Munro, his mother Elizabeth Stirling and step-father James Stirling.
He is survived by sisters Carolyn (Don) Napierala and Lana (Tom) Norton; brother Warren (Vivien) Mazurski; his aunt Lillian Rut, cousins Mark Rut and Denis Wall; aunts Patricia Lehto and Debbie Pawlett; Uncle David Stirling. Murray is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and being close in age to many of them, he will be especially missed by Margaret Napierala, Jennifer Mazurski Simpson, Ryan Mazurski, and Stephen Napierala. Murray is also survived by many good friends in the LGBTQ community of which he was a proud member.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in memory of Murray Munro be sent to St. Joseph`s Foundation of Thunder Bay or the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, or charity of your choice. A memorial service in memory of Murray Munro will be held at a later date (April or May).
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com