As Murray Whybourne and Joe Strummer once said: “Without people we are nothing.” Murray Roger Whybourne died unexpectedly of a cardiac event at the age of 63 in his beloved home. He was a man of many passions and to some a bit of a pack rat. Murray collected memories in the details of music, photos, and his house. Often hiding behind a camera, capturing the silence and sadness of Canada's North. A quiet man, which is not to say he was always quiet. He was quick witted and a true conversationalist. His devotion to friends, family, and his business as a real estate appraiser, brought him joy. Murray is survived by his daughters Gillian and Corrina Whybourne, their mother Siobhan Farrell and family Anne Farrell and Everrett Farrell-Johnson. His sister Roberta Wood (Fred) and children Catherine Van-Weilingen (Robbie), Andrew Wood and Ryan Jones (Monique), special family Marlene and Tony Kaplanis, and many many dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Dorothy Whybourne, and grandparents Gordon and Alta Radmore. A service will be held June 2nd from 2:30pm - 5:30pm at Mariners Hall, with a tribute at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the Nature Conservancy of Canada, an organization dear to his heart.

“Thinking of You” - Murray

www.sargentandson.com
