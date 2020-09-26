1/1
Murray William Zaloski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Jan. 28, 1962 ~ Sept. 17, 2020

It is with profound sadness and deep regret that the family of Murray William Zaloski announces his sudden and unexpected passing on September 17, 2020 at his home in Iroquois Falls, Ont. Murray was born on January 28, 1962 in Terrace Bay. He was educated locally and as a young boy he played hockey in various leagues. Murray loved to tell stories, his smile would light up a room and he loved to laugh. He was happiest when spending time with his family. Left to mourn his passing are his wife Tracey, children Kirk, Saidia (Maxwell) Ariss, Tahlia and Olivia; his siblings Cheri Zaloski, Lauri (Jeff) Delmo, Andrea Hunter and Andrew (Terry) Zaloski; nieces and nephews Ryan and Jenna Delmo, Grace (Kirt) Ethridge, Rachel (Klay) Ryon, Ethan Hunter, Devin Zaloski, Brandon and Damon Peever; parents in law Buddy and Diane Peever; sister in law Trina Peever (Andrew); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Murray was predeceased by his parents William and Lee Zaloski. Donations to the charity of your choice in Murray's memory would be greatly appreciated. There will be no funeral service at this time, however a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved