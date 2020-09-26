

Jan. 28, 1962 ~ Sept. 17, 2020



It is with profound sadness and deep regret that the family of Murray William Zaloski announces his sudden and unexpected passing on September 17, 2020 at his home in Iroquois Falls, Ont. Murray was born on January 28, 1962 in Terrace Bay. He was educated locally and as a young boy he played hockey in various leagues. Murray loved to tell stories, his smile would light up a room and he loved to laugh. He was happiest when spending time with his family. Left to mourn his passing are his wife Tracey, children Kirk, Saidia (Maxwell) Ariss, Tahlia and Olivia; his siblings Cheri Zaloski, Lauri (Jeff) Delmo, Andrea Hunter and Andrew (Terry) Zaloski; nieces and nephews Ryan and Jenna Delmo, Grace (Kirt) Ethridge, Rachel (Klay) Ryon, Ethan Hunter, Devin Zaloski, Brandon and Damon Peever; parents in law Buddy and Diane Peever; sister in law Trina Peever (Andrew); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Murray was predeceased by his parents William and Lee Zaloski. Donations to the charity of your choice in Murray's memory would be greatly appreciated. There will be no funeral service at this time, however a celebration of life will be held at a later date.