It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Murray Wilson on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the age of 82 years. Born in King City, Ontario, he was the son of the late Rev. Harry (Toronto, ON) and Eva (Brandon/Neepawa, MB) Wilson. Murray was a loving husband of 47 years to the late Joan Wilson. He was a kind and caring father/grandfather and will be missed by his daughter Jean Wilson, son-in-law Robert Stirling, son Mark Wilson, daughter-in-law Suzanne Gagne and his grandchildren Nicole and Mitchell Wilson. He was predeceased by his sister Donna Reid and brother/sister-in-law Wilfred and Peggy Horton. He was a much loved "Uncle Mo" to his many nieces, nephews, great and great, great nieces and nephews, as well as his Gagne extended family. He took immense joy in being "Uncle Mo" to so many, sharing his sense of humour, his love of cars and attending family events. Murray ("Murf") was a maker of lifelong friends. In every town he lived and every choir/church/volunteer organization in which he participated, his genuine kind and gentle nature touched and held the lives of so many. Regardless of whether his friends were near or far, he valued each and every one dearly. Murray was a strong dedicated Christ follower and was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, Thunder Bay until 2006 then attended the Paulin Memorial Presbyterian Church, Windsor, the Keswick Presbyterian Church, Keswick and the Sharon-Hope United Church, Sharon, ON. He believed his faith was a quiet tangible practice and anyone who knew him was the beneficiary of it. Murray was an avid volunteer in many organizations, of note: the Boy Scouts of Canada in various capacities and the Ontario Cancer Society. In the last 10 years of his retirement, he found his life's purpose in driving people to and from their cancer appointments. Music was Murray's life. He loved a variety of music but was an expert in classical and jazz composers/compositions. He loved singing the bass notes in many different choirs throughout his life including in all the churches he attended, the Fort William Male Choir and Lakehead University Chamber Choir in Thunder Bay, the York Regional Police Community Choir, the Uxbridge (Handel's) Messiah Singers and Bach to Blues Choir in Stouffville If you so desire, donations to the Canadian/Ontario Cancer Society, Canadian Baptist Ministries (CBM), Keswick Presbyterian Church or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place with the Taylor Funeral Home, Newmarket. The family plans to hold a memorial service and life celebration party when it is safe to gather in 2021. If you are interested in obtaining information about the service/celebration, please send an email with your contact information to the following address and the family will send you an update:

murraygraywilson@gmail.com





On-line condolences may be sent to www.taylorfh.ca