It is with heavy hearts that the family of Myles Gordon Penny, of Thunder Bay, ON, announces his passing on January 30th 2019. Myles was born on November 14, 1949 in Virden Manitoba. He is predeceased by his parents Edwin and Margaret and survived by his beloved wife Jenny, his son Scotty, daughter Shelley, brothers Jack and Darryl, sister Jean and many family members and close friends. Myles had fulfilling careers and was passionately involved in the Canadian Army Reserve Units The Royal Canadian Artillery in Virden, Queen's Own Cameron Highlanders in Winnipeg, and the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment in Thunder Bay. Myles was also involved with the Army Navy and Airforce Club in Thunder Bay. Along with teaching Cadets, Myles held a teaching degree and taught for some time with the TBCDSB. Keeping busy in his retirement, Myles, along with Jenny started and operated Penny's of Thunder Bay which was dedicated to preserving cultural heritage. Despite living in Thunder Bay, Myles never was a true fan of winter and would head to a warmer climate before the deep freeze. He, Jenny and the dogs shared many great adventures and memories together in and around Arizona. His “Yuma crew” will miss hearing of or being part of Myles' escapades driving the “Red Commander” through the desert. Myles will be fondly remembered for his determination, humour and quick wit, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. At this time there will be no service. Details will be provided to family and close friends in regards to a Celebration of Life for a later date.