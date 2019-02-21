|
|
July 14, 1938 ~ February 21, 2018
We knew that morning that God
Was going to call your name,
In life we loved you dearly;
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You are always by our side.
Our family chain is broken.
And nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
~ Deeply loved, dearly missed
By Tim (Cecil) and family