Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Thompson

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Myra Thompson In Memoriam

July 14, 1938 ~ February 21, 2018

We knew that morning that God
Was going to call your name,
In life we loved you dearly;
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You are always by our side.
Our family chain is broken.
And nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.

~ Deeply loved, dearly missed
By Tim (Cecil) and family

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.