July 14, 1938 ~ February 21, 2018
Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same,
We try to hide our heartache
When someone
speaks your name.
Sad are the hearts that loved you
Silent are the tears that fall,
Living without you
Is the hardest think of all.
You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind and true,
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you.
The special years will not return
When we were all together,
But with the love
within our hearts
You will walk with us forever.
~We love you always,
we miss you terribly,
we grieve with hope
Tim (Cecil) and Family