November 23, 1942 – September 21, 2019
Myrna Miron passed away at home in Alliston, Ontario, at the age of 76. A beautiful person in every way, she was the heart of her family and will be forever missed by her loving husband, Bob; children, Michelle, Marcia, and Janet; grandchildren, Callum, Owen, Noah, Bella, Miguel, Noelle, Sarah, and Zachary; and sister, Dolores. Reception October 25, 1 p.m., W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria Street East, Alliston. A Memorial to be held at the family cottage in August. Memorial donations may be directed to the West Park Foundation, Toronto. https://www.westpark.org/foundation/WaystoGive/TributeGift