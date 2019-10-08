Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
(705) 435-5101
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna Miron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna (Long) Miron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrna (Long) Miron Obituary


November 23, 1942 – September 21, 2019

Myrna Miron passed away at home in Alliston, Ontario, at the age of 76. A beautiful person in every way, she was the heart of her family and will be forever missed by her loving husband, Bob; children, Michelle, Marcia, and Janet; grandchildren, Callum, Owen, Noah, Bella, Miguel, Noelle, Sarah, and Zachary; and sister, Dolores. Reception October 25, 1 p.m., W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria Street East, Alliston. A Memorial to be held at the family cottage in August.  Memorial donations may be directed to the West Park Foundation, Toronto. https://www.westpark.org/foundation/WaystoGive/TributeGift
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now