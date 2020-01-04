|
|
HRUBENUK
Surrounded by her loving family, Mrs. Nadia “Nellie” Hrubenuk, age 89 years, peacefully entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Hogarth Riverview Manor.
Nellie was born on December 9, 1930 to Thomas and Anastasia (Elsie) Sloza in Renwer, Manitoba. After moving to Thunder Bay, she married Stanley Hrubenuk on February 26, 1949 and together they were blessed to raise their only child Terri-Lynn.
Nellie was a long time member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. When the Churches amalgamated, she joined St. Volodymr's Parish of All Saints. She had a strong faith and was devoted to her church.
Nellie worked at Algoma Laundry, Canada Bread and Safeway - Centennial Square. She was the Head Baker in the bakery department, where she found her passion as a cake decorator.
She enjoyed her Ukrainian Culture and could be found cooking up a storm in the kitchen, making pyrohi (perogies) and cabbage rolls. Nellie loved to camp and fish at Black Sturgeon. She was very family oriented and especially loved spending time with her grandson Jonathan.
Nellie had a heart of gold and would go out of her way to help anyone in need. Her infectious smile and personality could light up any room. If you got a wink, she loved you.
Nellie is survived by her loving daughter Terri Hauth (Bob Gosselin), grandson Jonathan (Chelsey) Hauth of Ottawa and godchild Kenny Hutsul. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley (2007); her parents Thomas and Anastasia; siblings Anne Cosgrave, Peter Sloza and Margie Ohlgren.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Nellie Hrubenuk will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, officiated by Father Kosta Tsiolas. Interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the Chapel with Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00pm.
If friend so desire donations made to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com