May 3, 1983 ~
December 10, 2019
There is a Reaper whose
name is Death,
And, when his sickle keen,
He reaps the bearded grain
at a breath,
And the flowers that
grew between.
Services for Nadine will be held at 1007 Boundary Drive, at 4:20, May 3rd, 2020. Her ashes will be scattered there, on top of Candy Mountain to be joined with those of her beloved brother Russell.
My thanks to Lyn Jones, for gifting the totom pole from the trailer court on Hwy 61 to be restored and raised there to honor the lives of Russ & Nadine Ciotucha.
Family, co-workers and friends are invited to the Wake for Nadine to be held at the Wayland Hotel on February 9 at 4:20. Supper and live music will be provided.