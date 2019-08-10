Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Nancy Diane Chase


1956 - 2019
Nancy Diane Chase Obituary

Ms. Nancy Diane Chase, age 62 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on August 4, 2019. Born on November 28, 1956 in Truro, NS. Nancy is survived by siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Remi, her Collie and Frosty, her horse.
Cremation has taken place, as per Nancy's wishes, no service will be held in Thunder Bay. Interment will be held in Nova Scotia. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

