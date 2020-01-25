|
With heavy hearts, the family of Nancy Doherty would like to announce her passing on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital in Ottawa, ON, while surrounded by her children.
Nancy was born on March 3, 1946 in Fort William, ON. A mother to four sons, Nancy was straight-forward, compassionate, kind, and incredibly brave. She cherished her time with her family, whether it was during big holiday dinners, or chats around the dining room table with a cup of coffee. She supported her children through every adventure and challenge they faced, serving both as a sounding board of advice and a source of encouragement. Outside of her family, she loved to spend time with her friends, sharing lots of laughs and long talks.
Nancy also took a lot of pleasure in her involvement with St. Paul's Anglican Church. A former president of the Anglican Church Women, she was part of a tight-knit group of friends who worked together to host receptions and fundraising campaigns. Alongside Dr. Mary Richardson, Nancy was an integral part of the research of the history of St. Paul's for the church's centennial anniversary in 2008. As part of the church's gardening committee, she helped to beautify the grounds surrounding the church while cultivating and expanding her own knowledge of flowers. At her home in Thunder Bay and more recently in Ottawa, she could be found in her garden on warm, sunny days with her rescue dog, Daisy, planting and caring for colourful blooms.
Nancy is survived by her sons Ric (Stacey) Henits of North Vancouver, BC, Tim Henits of Thunder Bay, ON, and Gary (Erin) Doherty, of Ottawa, ON; brother Courtney (Grace) Carleton of Sunny Corner, NB; grandchildren Trevor and Brendan Henits, Shylin and Sydney Henits (and their mother Amanda); cousins Sid (Barb) Turner of Victoria, BC and Joan Everett of Calgary, AB. Many other relatives and dear friends that she held close to her heart also survive. Nancy was predeceased by her son Mark Doherty, her father Glen Carleton, mother Frances (Carleton) Edwards, and cousin Elaine (Tunie) Willis.
Per Nancy's wishes, no service will be held. A private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society, Dying With Dignity Canada, or Pancreatic Cancer Canada.