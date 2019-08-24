|
|
Nancy Jane Nuttall, age 85 years, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019, surrounded by loving family.
Nancy was born on October 14, 1933 in Walkerville, Ontario. She was adopted shortly thereafter by her doting parents, Hazel and Floyd Campbell. She lived in a number of cities in her early years, including Windsor, Sarnia, Sudbury, and Montreal, before moving to Port Arthur, where she met the love of her life, Johnnie at Port Arthur Technical Institute and settled forever. She cherished her childhood summers at her grandmother's cottage at Rondeau Park on Lake Erie.
As a young woman, Nancy worked at HMCS Griffin in Port Arthur as well as Cochrane Hardware. She married John and became a homemaker and mother to Terry, Judi and Wendy along with her many pets. She enjoyed her work and many friends at her part-time job at Sears, retiring in 1989. Nancy loved gardening and her many summers at their Starnes Lake camp.
Nancy is predeceased by her beloved husband John in 2018, parents Floyd and Hazel Campbell, Gramma Morrow, father-in-law Gerald (Jack) Nuttall, Aunt Teenie (Rissanen) and special aunts Grace and Marg Morrow.
Nancy will be sadly missed by her three children, Terry, Judi and Wendy (George Wynia). She leaves behind many sweet memories with grandchildren Jesse, Celeste, Cheyenne and Jacob. She was great-grandmother to Jude and Llewella.
Special thanks to staff and residents of Chartwell Seniors' Residence for their loving care and friendship.
A “Come and Go” Memorial Reception for Nancy will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 in the Reception Hall of Harbourview Funeral Centre from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with family remembrances beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Regional Cancer Care Northwest or the Salvation Army.