It is with deep sadness that the family of Nancy Murray announce the passing of their 100 year old Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma on Monday June 22, 2020 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. A resident of Pinewood Court, Nancy was born in 1920 in Biggar, Saskatchewan and moved as a child to Fort William. She taught elementary school in the rural area where she met Bill Murray, whom she married after his return from overseas service in the Canadian army at the end of the second World War. Nancy and Bill raised their sons Don, Jim and Gerry in Thunder Bay and at their family camp at Round Lake. As her family grew larger through marriage and births, so did Nancy's love expand to include everyone. A women of deep faith, member and Elder of First Presbyterian Church, Nancy led by example with her practicality, her quiet acceptance of whatever life had in store and her caring for others. We all have learned so much from her. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Jasper and Jean Glover, brother Bill Glover, husband Bill Murray and son Jim Murray. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Don (Lesley) and Gerry (Aury), grandchildren David, Jody (Phil), Anna, John (Alexandra), Bill, Michael and Matthew (Christina) and great-grandchildren Cameron, Blair, Jase, Jesse, Megan and Noah. Because of pandemic restrictions, a celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial donation be made to a charity of your choice. The Murray family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Pinewood Court for their care of Nancy during her years there and especially during the restrictions of these last few months. We are so grateful that you could be her caring "family" for her when we could not be there during this COVID-19 pandemic.