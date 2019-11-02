Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
Nancy Pelto Obituary

Nancy Pelto, 63, passed away in her Thunder Bay home on October 22, 2019. Born in Fort William (1956), daughter of late Eino and Theresa Pelto. Surviving are her two daughters Marie and Lisa, four grandchildren, two sisters Pat and Lillian and her boyfriend Ron.

A Celebration to Remember Nancy will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 starting at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue. Interment to follow in Mountain View Cemetery at 1:15 p.m.

www.jenkens-funeral.ca
