|
|
Natalia was born July 4, 1954 in Thunder Bay into a large family of 8 siblings which included 5 sisters and 2 brothers. She attended Lakeview High School and displayed an adventurous spirit enjoying skiing and folk dancing among her pursuits and later in life camping outdoors and travel with her family. During her high school years, she became very proficient as a dancer with the Ukrainian group known as Vesnyanka along with her 2 sisters Anne and Iris. During these youthful years of her life she won the Miss Northwestern Ontario beauty pageant and afterwards competed in the Miss Dominion of Canada pageant.
Early in her life Natalia lived in Edmonton, Alberta where she was employed as a manager of a meat supplier as well as manager of a cosmetic company. While in Edmonton she continued her love for dancing by joining the Chaban Ukrainian Dance Group where she had wonderful opportunities to dance in different cities across Alberta and several countries internationally. After this stage in her life she relocated to California to complete a degree in Fashion and Merchandising. While there she was employed by several clothing stores and fashion companies.
She returned to Thunder Bay for the remainder of her years. Because she always had a passion to help others, she enrolled at Lakehead University and completed her Honours BA degree in Social Work. Her studies included placement work with Indigenous people which lead to life long learning and passion for indigenous studies. Her career included working with various agencies such as the Catholic Family Development Program – grief counselling and child witness violence program; the municipal Homeless Initiative Program and the Crossroads Centre – addictions counselling. She joined the St. Joseph Care Group where she continued her employment for the past 10 years. She had assignments as Residential Treatment Counsellor for men's groups and counsellor for the older adult program.
With a yearning to learn more in her field she attended Lakehead University again where she completed a degree this Spring in Master of Social Work and EMDR Training.
Natalia was predeceased by her father and mother Michael and Susanna Lysy and her sister Iris Logozzo. Natalia will be lovingly remembered by her son Thomas Trist, her sisters Helene, Mary, Anne, Kathy and their spouses and her brothers Eugene and Michael, and furthermore by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. She cherished a special event in her life when she travelled to Ukraine to visit her father's mother, Baba Lysy 93 years of age.
Service: A Celebration of Life Service for Natalia will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, May 25 at The Chanterelle, 206 Park Avenue, 2nd Level, Thunder Bay (additional parking available off Water Street)
In lieu of flowers please donate to your preferred charity.