Natalie Moses

Natalie Frances Moses, age 49, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. She had a big heart and brought joy to everyone's hearts. Even strangers, she managed to make friends with. She will be missed by everyone including her partner Roger Young, her sons Michael and Tyrone, her daughters Tessa, Cadence, Lyndsey, her parents George and Sheila (Dominque Lapointe), her brother Nathan Moses and his family, her sister Nadine Moses and her family who loved and will miss her dearly. She was a great leader, a strong protector and our shining star. She was always the brightest, shooting star. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street followed by a visitation that evening at St. Francis Xavier R.C. Church in Pic River, On with a Funeral Mass the next day.





