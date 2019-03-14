|
On March 12, 2019, Neil Collins MacOdrum was called home to His Saviour. Beloved son of the late Rev. William Boyd MacOdrum and the late Daisy Collins MacOdrum, brother to the late Mary MacOdrum Bailey. Husband to Rev. Joanne MacOdrum. The chieftain of the clan MacOdrum leaves his four children, Jason (Lee), Jilian (Jamie), Jonathan (Kaitlyn), and Andrew, as well as his grandchildren Kaitlin (Justin), Sara, Jason, Peitr, Lukus, Murdoch, and Embyr, and great-grandson Thomas. Neil was a teacher for the Greenstone Board of Education for many years, a long time counselor for the town of Geraldton, and the municipality of Greenstone. Neil was an Elder and Clerk of Session for St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Geraldton. Neil was a founding director of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine and has recently been serving as a director for the VON. “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” Visitation will take place at DENNING'S OF FOREST, 9 James Street South, Forest, on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. A Funeral Service will take place at St. James Presbyterian Church, 19 Main Street North, Forest, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Reception to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion Br.#176. Interment to follow reception at Beechwood Cemetery. For those who wish, in memoriam donations to St. James Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences
