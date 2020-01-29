|
August 15, 1951 to
January 25, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Neldine Kathryn Mikus at the age of 68. Beloved wife of 48 years to Jim, loving mother to Trevor (Jen) and Jeff, and very proud grandma to Max and Easton. Neldine was a loving sister to Leslie Paradis (Carol), Janice Lapenskie (Ron), and Grant Paradis (Trish). She is fondly remembered as a daughter-in-law to Shirley Mikus and sister-in-law to Dale Riley, Maureen Burtch (Peter), and Nora Smith. Neldine will be sadly missed by several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Neldine was predeceased by her parents Nelson West, Emerald and William Paradis, sister Jewel Riley, father-in-law John Mikus, sister-in-law Patricia Merkley, brother-in-law Len Smith, and nephew Dylan Paradis. Neldine had countless wonderful friends and neighbours including her good friend Joanne Bazzoni.
Neldine enjoyed many years as a successful business woman owning two hairdressing salons - Cedar Salon in Schreiber and McCausland Hospital Hair Salon in Terrace Bay. She also greatly supported Jim in the ownership and operation of Mikus Fuels.
When not working, Neldine could be found enjoying her backyard, cruising with Jim in the car club, driving around town in the MUMZE, planning and attending family gatherings, and watching her grandsons play hockey and baseball.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Terrace Bay on Friday, January 31, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McCausland Hospital Long Term Care or to a charity of your choice.
Family meant everything to Neldine. She was the matriarch and will be dearly missed.