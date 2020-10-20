Nella Gambaretto

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the peaceful passing of our beloved mother and Nonna, Nella Carmela Gambaretto, nee Costantino, on October 16, 2020 with her loving daughters by her side.



Nella was born in Grimaldi, Cosenza, Italy on October 24, 1934, the daughter of Vincenzo and Maria Costantino. Nella decided with her sisters to immigrate to Canada in 1958, settling in Port Arthur. Nella was employed for 20 years as a Dietary aid at Port Arthur General Hospital, retiring in 1979. She met her husband Fiorillo in 1959, and they married in 1960, spending 49 precious years together before his passing in 2009.



At home her passion was crocheting, needle point and knitting and making sure her basil garden flourished. Nella's life's passion was for the outdoors and gardening. She joined her husband on many hunting, fishing and camping trips to many beautiful lakes throughout the region. Spending time with her sisters Leonilda, Anna and Battistina maintained their special bond. Her faith was important, attending Mass at St. Anthony's Church. She was a member of the Catholic Women's League for over 30 years.



She loved her daughters Marina and Lillian and taught them strength of character. She was a devoted grandmother and her eyes would always light up when her 2 beautiful granddaughters Ciara and Madison were with her.



Nella is survived by daughters Marina (Don), Lillian (Mike) and 2 beautiful granddaughters Madison and Ciara. Also survived by sister Leonilda Stilla and brother Michele Cuzzetto and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada and Europe.



She was predeceased by her husband Fiorillo (2009), parents Vincenzo and Maria Costantino, sisters Battistina Barone, Anna Sacco and Yolanda Costantino, brothers-in-law Antonio Barone, Emilio Stilla and Francesco Sacco, nieces Maria Barone and Paola Sacchetti, mother-in-law Almerina Gambaretto and by many family members in the Costantino and Gambaretto families.



Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Nella's nephew, Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla, V.G. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.



The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Roseview Manor, Celeste and Primrose Units for their exceptional care tending to mom over the years and a special thank you to Dr. Ruby Klassen and Tanner (Nurse Practitioner), for all your care and compassion; it is greatly appreciated.





“Forever loved, we will miss you Mom”



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.