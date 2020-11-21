It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, nonna and bisnonna, Nella Bittolo on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Calgary, AB in her 90th year. Nella was born in White River, ON on February 3, 1930 where she resided for 85 years. She loved her hometown and relished telling stories of her childhood and of helping her father in the Baker Shop at the grocery store where she would eventually work for 44 years.



Nella enjoyed a good game of cards and was very active with the White River Seniors Club for many years. In 2016 she moved to Cochrane, AB with her son and daughter-in-law where she met new friends and continued to participate in activities and excursions. Nella, with her gentle disposition and quiet nature, also had a very keen sense of humour and loved to share a good laugh. Besides being fondly remembered for her love of baking for family and friends during the holidays, her Italian recipes for Cappelletti and Gnocchi will carry on to future generations.



Nella will be deeply missed by her son Dennis (Gail), her grandchildren Mark (Allysa), Paul (Lori), Matthew (Sarah), Amber, Jodie (Andrew), and her great-grandchildren Olivia, Charlotte, Logan, Ella, Emily, Cory, Nicholas, Sophie and Bruce. She will also be lovingly remembered by her brother Bruno (Roberta), and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband Aldo of 51 years (2002), her daughter Laura (2013), her parents Ettore and Angelletta Sanchioni, her brothers Carlo (Margaret), Lello (Judy), and her sister Joyce (Marco).



Due to restrictions around COVID-19, cremation has taken place and a private Internment will take place at a future date in White River, ON.