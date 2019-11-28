|
|
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Nellie Buys on Nov 24th/19 concluding a difficult journey with dementia. Throughout her journey , my mom was able to retain her sense of humour, her insatiable appetite for sweets and her readiness to greet one with a smile and hoo hoo.
Neeltje Wilhelmina Jungerius was born in Rijnsburg Nederland where she met and married Hank Buys, Mar 8th, 1960. Shortly after her Wedding Day she bravely left her family to immigrate to Canada to start a new life with her husband. My Mom was my Dad's right hand, perhaps motivated by her appetite for sweets, by supporting him in following his dream of owning and operating the Current River Bakery till 1978, and then the Park St Cafe until its unfortunate end by fire in 1987. My Mom then went on to continue helping people by working for Red Cross Homemaking till retirement. Retirement involved many laps around Boulevard with Pebbles, many excursions to Grand Portage and Hinkley with Laura Vanderwees, and joyful times spent out at camp with her family, Gerry, Herman, Ada and Max.
My mom was an active participant in her grandchildren's lives, proudly watching them accomplish each milestone of childhood, always ready to keep them in line and had an endless supply of peppermints in hand for cheering up. My Mom always enjoyed a glass of wine and a hearty giggle. She looked forward to any social event and especially enjoyed traveling when she had the opportunity.
Nellie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Maryann Buys, grandchildren, Brandin of Regina, Summer and spouse Curtis, and Oma's little cheerleader Ocean, brother Joop and Henny Jungerius of Holland, in laws Ada and Max Kok, Gerry and Herman Vanduyn and numerous nieces and nephews in Thunder Bay and Holland. Nellie is predeceased by her husband, Hank Buys, brother, Anton Jungerius of Holland and sadly too many other precious relatives of Holland to list but with whom she has now reunited with.
The family would like to express deep gratitude and appreciation to my Mom's Hogarth family for all the care and love you've shown over the years. We would like to thank the wonderful caring volunteers of Hospice Northwest that were there for Mom and family, and to all others that assisted in supporting Mom.
Services in honour of Nellie Buys will take place Dec 2/19 at St Stephen the Martyr Anglican Church , 494 Leslie Ave at 1:30 pm. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Northwest, 63 Carrie St or online at Hospicenorthwest.ca will be greatly appreciated.
