Margaret was born May 15, 1921 at McKellar Hospital, and passed away May 4, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor.Margaret was known to her family as Mom, Maw, Grandma, Grandma from Florida, Gigi, and Phyllis Diller (but only on the day before her hair appointment!). She received a wonderful care, in good times and bad, from the staff on 7 North at Hogarth with Teena Chabot providing help at meal times. Her children were able to spend the night with her before she received her Angel wings.Margaret proudly attended F.W.C.I. Collegiate and could sing ‘Shout while you're marching' anytime. She married Harry Gothard September 15, 1944 and worked at Can Car during the WW2 years. After her children were in school, Margaret worked for Willport Realty. She married Bob Stover, moved to the USA, settling in Florida. While travelling through many states, she took up the art of oil painting at which she excelled. Margaret took pride in her appearance, always the Florida Fashionista - gold shoes and all. Her infectious laugh will be remembered by all who knew her Margaret also enjoyed her happy hour martini (3 olives) with her husband Bob. After 30 years in the U.S.A, Mom and Bob moved back to Thunder Bay to enjoy their growing families.Margaret is survived by her children Harriet (Bob) George, Gregory (Teena Chabot, former wife Colleen Craig); grandchildren Stephen Gothard, Scott (Krista) Gothard, Margaret (Joe) George-Da Silva, Rebecca (Keith) Gothard-Hautala, Melissa (Kevin) Holliday, Katie Mintenko; great grandchildren Zachary and Jonas Gothard, Moira and Marya Da Silva, Kai, Eli and Ari Hautala, Maddox Mintenko as well as dear friend Dawn Goldstein.Margaret was predeceased by her husbands Harry Gothard and Bob Stover, sister Mary (Norman) Gothard and her nephews John and Michael Gothard.A ceremony for Margaret will be at a later date. As per her wishes, Margaret will be laid to rest with her parents at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre.In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice.‘Say not that she was Good or Bad,Say she Lived, Loved and Understood.'Please sign the online condolences at