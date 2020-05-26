Nicholas E. Smith, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence in Calgary, Alberta. Nick lived most of his life in Dorion, Ontario and moved to Pinawa, MB to be close to his family in 2014. He recently moved to Calgary, AB to start the next chapter of his journey and was extremely happy with his move. Nick was immensely proud of his siblings and loved to live. Spending time with his nieces and nephew meant the world to him. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Gisele, his brother Jacob and his sister Lacey and her partner Adam and their children, Fiona, Caiomhe, Mirren and Edana, his Grandmother Mae Marchand as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins. Nick was predeceased by his Grandfather, Alexander H. Smith, his Grandmother, Sheila Smith, his Grandfather Leo Marchand, Uncle Edmond Marchand, Uncle Alexander G. Smith, Aunt Doris Smith and Cousin Justin Marchand.The family would like to extend a special thank you to his friend, Aaron Ahloy who was a lifelong friend, no matter the situation. Due to the Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date which will be announced once confirmed. To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Nick please visit