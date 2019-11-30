|
Nicholas Micheal John Power passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on November 26th, 2019 with his wife Joann and sons Micheal and Christopher by his side. Mike retired from Bowater Forest Products in 2003 and was a member of Great Lakes Local 39 CEP.Online condolences
Left to cherish many fond memories are his wife Joann; sons Micheal and Christopher; sisters Barbara Anthony, Genevieve (William) Keats, Gertrude (Raymond) Pardy, Madeline Power, Cavell (Kevin) Lockwood, Paula (Dale) Drover; sister-in-law Yvonne Power; brothers Bernard (Linda Ivany), Boyde (Audrey), Monty (Doreen); grandchildren Nicholas, Kaitlyn, Kaleigh, Zoe and Noah Power; numerous nieces and nephews in Newfoundland, New Brunswick, Ontario and Alberta. Mike has joined his parents Nicholas and Jane (nee Gosse) Power; brother Edgar Power; brothers-in-law John Heath and Sterling Anthony. As per Mike's wishes, there will be no service with interment at a later date. Special thanks to the staff from Bayshore, Wesway, LHIN, Jonathan Potvin Pharmacist and Dr. Karlene Gleason for providing his excellent care over the last few years that made it possible for Mike to be with us at home. Thanks also to all the doctors and nurses at TBRHSC who helped to make his last days comfortable. For those wishing to make a donation, please consider the Ontario Lung Association, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
