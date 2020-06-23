Nicholas Milionis

Mr. Nicholas "Nick" Milionis age 85 years, passed away peacefully on June 20th, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospital Hospice Unit.



Nick was born on January 20th, 1935 in Koupaki, Greece. He lived with his parents and four sisters until 1956 when he followed his oldest sister to Fort William, Ontario to chase the dream of finding a life abroad in the ever growing country of Canada.



Upon his arrival in Fort William, Nick began to work in the food industry. He began as a dishwasher and eventually worked his way up to a cook. It was there he developed his natural talent and interest in cooking. Nick started out working at the Plaza Restaurant in 1957 and worked there until he was able run his own restaurant called Super Sonic Restaurant and Car Wash (formally located across from the CLE grounds). He worked there for 11 years until he pursued other employment opportunities. Nick also worked as a cook at the Holiday Inn Hotel, the Correctional Centre and then retired from the Valhalla Inn. He worked in the food industry for almost 40 years. Nick enjoyed his time in the kitchen and was known for his excellent prime rib. Upon his retirement he enjoyed working as a crossing guard until he decided to retire for good.



Nick met the love of his life, Pinelope (Penny) Antzara, and married her on July 19th, 1980. He enjoyed the outdoors taking time to go out hunting, tending to yard work and gardening. Nick also had a passion for classic cars. His favourite car that he owned was his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air (that his son wishes he still had). Nick was a family man who cherished his family. He loved to host many family gatherings so he could serve his famous prime rib.



Nick was a life-long member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. He was active in the church community and with his Greek Orthodox faith. Nick held many board member positions over the years and always had a love for his Greek community.



Nick had an unwavering love for his family who are deeply missing his presence. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Pinelopi, son Taxios (Andrea), daughter Helen (Dennis) Ralph (Kamloops, BC), Grandchildren Jason, Christopher, Nicholas, Nolan and Leah. Sisters Dina Stathopoulos and Thanasia Dafni (Greece). Nick also held dear his nieces and nephews: Tom, Taxios and Nick Soulias, Achillies and Sheila Stathopoulos, Spiro (Patricia) Saites, Taxios and Helen Saites (Surrey BC), Eleni Dafnis (Greece), Pinelopi Dafnis (Greece) and all of their families.



Nick was predeceased by his parents Taxios and Helen (Angeletos) Milionis, sisters Kaliopi (Arthur) Soulias, Angela (John) Saites, and nephews Stanley Stathopoulos and Tom Saites. Brother in-laws Jimmy Stathopoulos, and Kosta Dafnis.



Funeral Services for Nick will be held on Thursday, June 25 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 615 Beverly Street officiated by the Reverend Father Konstantinos Tsiolas at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow. A time of visitation will be offered at church starting at 9:00 a.m.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained.



Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made in Nick's memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 651 Beverly St., Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6N2.



Special thank you to the emergency staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, the Cancer Centre, and St. Joseph's Hospital 4 North Hospice Unit. The care and compassion that was provided to Nick was greatly appreciated throughout this difficult time.