Dec. 19,1919 – April 22,2006
In loving memory of a dear Father and Father-in-law who passed away April 22, 2006.
Sad are the hearts
that loved you
Silent tears still fall,
Living our lives without you,
Is the hardest part of all.
You did so many things for us,
Your heart was kind and true,
And when we needed someone,
We could always depend on you.
The special years will not return
When we were all at home,
But with love within our hearts,
You'll never walk alone.
~Always remembered &
dearly missed by Penny,
Jim and Halo