Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nick Lechkoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nick Lechkoon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nick Lechkoon Obituary


April 3, 1954 ~
September 18, 2019
Nick Lechkoon of Thunder Bay, ON passed away September 18, 2019 at the age of 65 at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital following a recent diagnosis of lung cancer with the love of his life of thirteen years Dianne by his side. Nick is survived by Dianne (nee Turunen), his daughter Lindsay & husband, and grandchildren of Montreal, two sisters Margaret of Winnipeg and Mary of Thunder Bay. Nick was predeceased by his mother MaryAnn, father Nick Sr. and brother George. He was employed at Northern Woods for many years and by special friends Mel and Gord of Grab a Delivery, faithful dog Patches and many friends. He loved camping in his RV and travelling to hot destinations, such as Cuba in March. He was a kind easy-going caring person to his many friends. His final wishes were to have funeral services at Jenkens Funeral Home and internment at Mountainview Cemetery near his parents and brother. Donations to the are always appreciated. Details pending.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.