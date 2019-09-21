|
|
April 3, 1954 ~
September 18, 2019
Nick Lechkoon of Thunder Bay, ON passed away September 18, 2019 at the age of 65 at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital following a recent diagnosis of lung cancer with the love of his life of thirteen years Dianne by his side. Nick is survived by Dianne (nee Turunen), his daughter Lindsay & husband, and grandchildren of Montreal, two sisters Margaret of Winnipeg and Mary of Thunder Bay. Nick was predeceased by his mother MaryAnn, father Nick Sr. and brother George. He was employed at Northern Woods for many years and by special friends Mel and Gord of Grab a Delivery, faithful dog Patches and many friends. He loved camping in his RV and travelling to hot destinations, such as Cuba in March. He was a kind easy-going caring person to his many friends. His final wishes were to have funeral services at Jenkens Funeral Home and internment at Mountainview Cemetery near his parents and brother. Donations to the are always appreciated. Details pending.