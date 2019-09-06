|
Mr. Nick Pustina, 85 years, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was a kind, loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather, who will be dearly missed, leaving a huge void in our lives and our hearts.Online condolences may be made through
Nick was born and raised in Schumacher (Timmins), Ontario. At the early age of 20 he graduated from McMaster University, obtaining his Bachelor of Arts. In 1957 he graduated from Osgoode Hall, being called to the Bar the same year. He was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1971. Nick and his young classmate, Robert (Bob) Zelinski, started their new law office in Port Arthur. Bob and Nick then created a partnership with John Carrel, forming the firm Carrel, Pustina, Zelinski. The firm then brought on other partners, in particular, lifelong friends, Ken Whent and Kris Knutsen to ultimately form Carrel and Partners.
Nick practiced Residential, Commercial Real Estate, Municipal and Administrative Law until his retirement from Carrel and Partners in 2010. Nick was also on numerous Committees, Associations, Boards, including being Deputy Judge (Small Claims Court). His participation in many of these committees continued after his retirement. He enjoyed being Bencher, travelling to Toronto regularly and worked at that until his health no longer permitted him in 2015. The added bonus travelling to Toronto was that he got to visit his son, Jeffrey, daughter-in-law, Darousia and grandkids, Max and Nikolai, which he enjoyed immensely.
Nick had a strong commitment to his community and to his profession. He was Past Member and Past President of the Thunder Bay Law Association, Past Member of Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre and Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Ethics Committee, Member of the Law Society of Upper Canada, Past President and Life Member of the Childrens Aid Society of Thunder Bay, Past Member of the Thunder Bay Local Architectural Conservation Advisory Committee, Past Chairman of Port Arthur Separate School Board, Life Member, W.M. Creighton Youth Services, Member Canadian Bar Association, Past Director and Co-founder of the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay, Past Director, Victorian Order of Nurses, Past Director and Co-founder of Thunder Bay Community Foundation, Past Director and Vice Chairman of the Thunder Bay Port Authority, Bencher of the Law Society of Upper Canada. He was also a recipient of the Law Society of Upper Canada Bicentennial Award of Merit. Nick also taught courses and lectured in his field in addition to being a mentor and advisor to numerous law students and young lawyers.
Nick's mother, Barbara, was his biggest fan and supporter, even though in 1967, she put a curse on the Maple Leafs advising Nick they would never win the Stanley Cup again. She was a wise woman. Nick was a loyal fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Toronto Raptors and Montreal Canadiens. He travelled regularly to Minneapolis with either Anita, Michael, Jeffrey, or friends, Jack Jamieson, Kevin Cleghorn and Silvio DiGregorio, to cheer on his favorite team.
Nick and Anita enjoyed travelling extensively throughout the years. They were the best of friends; they were a team. Nick was a dedicated jogger in the early morning hours and a voracious reader who loved to discuss and share his books with others. Anita and Nick could be found at the movie theatre most Fridays night, one of Nick's favourite outings.
Nick had an unconditional devotion to his family, whom he cherished dearly, always hosting family gatherings and looking for any reason to have a celebration. He can be remembered having a tea towel adorned on his shoulder, busily and happily cleaning up during the festivities. Nick's children and grandchildren where the apple of his eye; he was so proud of them.
Nick had an eidetic memory which would often cut debates short; he was an encyclopedia. Nick had no fear; with his charm, humor, kindness and sheer determination he convinced others to participate in adventures they would not otherwise be inclined to partake. Ask Anita how she ended up meeting Jay Leno. Nick had a magnetism that would not permit one to say no to him. His co-workers, partners, staff members and friends would agree that it was simply best to give in to Nick's requests. He was persistent. Nick was also a class act and the last of a generation of true gentlemen. His stepdaughter, Shawna will always remember, when she first met Nick, how special it was when he held the door open for her or pulled out a chair and waited until she was seated. He had a wonderful life, full of love, health and happiness.
Nick will be sadly missed by Anita, his wife and soulmate of 32 years, his sons, Michael, Jeffrey (Darousia), daughters, Kathy and stepdaughter Shawna (Mark Plichta), grandchildren, Elyssa, Graham, Kaitlyn, Max, Nikolai, Robyn, Andrew, Carly, nephew, Joey Zuliani (Raymond), and numerous great-grandchildren. Nick had a special place in his heart for his sister-in-law, "Rosie" Rose Zuliani. Nick also has a niece in Texas, Gaye Carlton (Paul and Bryson), whom he loved dearly, relatives in Oakville, Boze Koury and family, and relatives in Croatia. He was predeceased by his parents, Barbara and Nicola.
A special thanks to the Staff of Roseview Manor (Southbridge) for their care and compassion during this difficult time. A special thank you to family friend, Marie Portier, whose help was extraordinary, going well above and beyond in her care of Nick. A special thanks to close friends who continued to visit him at Roseview bringing a beautiful smile to his face.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at 1 pm, at the Valhalla Ballroom. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at a later date. One of Nick's wishes was to be buried by his mother. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated.
www.nwfainc.com