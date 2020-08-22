

Nicola Bava peacefully departed this world on Tuesday, August 18th with family by his side to reunite with the love of his life, Raffaela.Nicola was born on February 2nd, 1922 in Spadola, Italy. In 1951 he left Italy and everyone he knew, to make the arduous trip to Canada in search of a better life for his family. He immediately began working at bush camps as a logger until he was able to have his wife and son join him in 1955. He later mastered the craft of cement finishing, which he enjoyed immensely.Nicola's life was all about providing for his family and anyone who was invited into his home was part of his family. After retirement he was always very active and enjoyed socializing, playing bocce, playing scopa and briscolla, eventually teaching and playing with his grandchildren. He was the happiest when he was outdoors - chopping wood, grafting fruit trees, gardening, blueberry and mushroom picking. In the latter years he was seen as a free spirit on his scooter delivering produce out of his garden. He had a passion for making homemade bread, sharing it with family and friends. Nicola was a member of St. Anthony's Parish, the Seniors Club, a lifelong member of the Italian Society of Port Arthur, and most recently, volunteering with his daughter at MEMO.Nicola is survived by his children Frank (Sandra), Rosa, Bruna, Mary, Bruno (Kim) and Lina (Paul), grandchildren; Shawna (Corey), Lisa (Martin), Andrea (Peter), Adam (Julie), Nicholas, Lucas and Milana, great grandchildren; Chloe, Finn, Georgia and Jack, a brother, sister, sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Raffaela; parents, Francesco and Maria Rosa; and siblings, Domenico, Giuseppe and Bruno.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, 123 Hilldale Rd where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at church beginning at 10:15 a.m. A private entombment will take place at St. Andrew's Cemetery.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 150 people or less and a record of attendance must be maintained.Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or MEMO.