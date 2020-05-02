Nicola (Nick) Cavezza, 52, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at Toronto General hospital with his wife and kids by his side. Nick was loved by many and touched the hearts of everyone that he interacted with on a daily basis. Whether it was at work, the hockey arena or other places around town, he always managed to put a smile on everyone's face. Nick married his soulmate, Linda, on July 16, 1988. They shared a love like no other. As each year passed, their love grew stronger. Together they created a beautiful family and instilled in their children what unconditional love and respect looks like. Nick worked at Port Arthur General, Mckellar Hospital and then Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for over 30 years. He was so grateful for all the experiences he had, first working as a washer in the laundry department; then a dishwasher in the kitchen followed by a cleaner in Housekeeping before moving to Supervisor of Housekeeping and ending his career as the Manager of Laundry and Linen Services & Portering. He was a true example of what hard work and determination can get you. Hockey was one of Nick's greatest passions. He cheered on the Boston Bruins faithfully from the time he was young and he passed down his love for hockey to his son, Ryan. Nick coached Ryan when he was young and the two of them went on to coach and manage a team of their own. Nick was president of the Fort William Hurricanes Hockey Club and tried his best to ensure that young men and women knew what it took to play the game with integrity. This past hockey season, Nick was able to see his four year old grandson, Kaleb play hockey for the first time. Nick is survived by his wife, Linda; children Ryan (Stephanie) and Jennifer Cavezza; parents Felice and Veneranda Cavezza; sister Rose Greening (Chris Irvin); brother Lou Cavezza (Tammi Marsh); grandchildren Kaleb and Hayden Cavezza; sister in law Karen Hamrock (James) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by parents in law Ross and Annie Parsons; brother in law David Parsons and sister in law Cathy Cavezza. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made in Nick's memory to Pro Kids or The Trillium Gift of Life Network. When social distancing restrictions are lifted, there will be a celebration of Nick's life.



