|
|
Nicole Marie (Niki) Pineau, aged 47 of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital with family at her side. Born on March 25, 1972, Niki was raised in Thunder Bay by her parents Jim and Cathy Pineau. Niki attended St. Patrick High School where she graduated from the community living class in 1993. Throughout the years Niki participated in many activities and was especially fond of going bowling, attending friendship classes, watching movies, going for coffee or anything that involved being social. Niki was an active volunteer in our community serving many agencies and organizations. On-line Condolences may be made at
Anyone who really knew Niki, soon developed a special bond or appreciation for her beautiful spirit. She had a special penchant for dates and showed her skill and caring attitude by calling people on their birthday or anniversary. If Niki met you once, you were a part of her thoughts for life. Niki had many physical challenges but always met them with a positive attitude and never complained. Those who loved Niki learned far more from her than we realized at the time. She was a blessing to us all.
Niki is survived by her father Jim and brother David, sister in law Kim, her niece Emma and nephews Alex and Jack. She is also survived by her uncles Stan (Diane) Pineau of Keene and Dan Pineau; her aunts Jeannine (George) Seagris, Maureen Scott, Mary Anne (Bill) Baker; her uncles Peter (Stella) Charleson of Montreal and Doug (Sharon) Charleson of Regina and many cousins and extended family. Niki was predeceased by her mother Cathy Pineau; grandparents Stan and Jessie Pineau; grandparents Len and Dode Charleson; uncles Bill Scott and Tony Pineau; and aunt Betty Tate-Pineau.
Jim and David want to thank the many important people in Niki's life who always looked after her and who developed special relationships with her. Her aunt Jeannine and uncle George, Debbie Paul and Janelle Veurink, Renate Evans, Linda Penner, Heidi Wedgerfield and all the agencies and many support workers throughout the years. A very special thank you to Dr. Watson and the renal department at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital, Dr. Simpson and the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor for their wonderful care.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, November 14, at Corpus Christi Church in Thunder Bay. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until service time at the church. Following the service, a reception will be held in the church hall. A private interment will be held at a later date. Friends wishing to make donations may do so to the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital Renal Department, the 2020 Special Olympics Winter Games, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
www.sargentandson.com