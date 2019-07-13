|
Surrounded by the unwavering love and comfort that her family always brought to her, Nikki Del Paggio passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. Diagnosed with a rare and relentless skin lymphoma 5 years ago, Nikki dealt with her disease with grace, courage, and immeasurable strength. Never letting her disease define or defeat her, she lived her life to the absolute fullest. She now leaves behind a void that will never be filled. We'll love you forever, we'll like you for always.
Nikki Ann was born in Macchiagodena, Italy on April 9, 1961. One of five daughters to Antonio and Maddalena Palermo, Nikki and her family moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario at the age of 3, leaving a tenuous landscape in search of a new and better life. Nikki had an infectious personality and connected with everyone she met, forging lifelong friendships at St. Elizabeth School and Selkirk High School, and in her professional career at Guarantee Trust and TD Bank. Nikki excelled in her career for over 35 years, winning numerous awards and accolades. Her true measure of success, however, was the relationships she formed with her clients and colleagues. She was truly loved by all who had the pleasure of interacting with her.
Nikki's life changed forever in 1978 when she met the love of her life, Domenic. They were married in 1980 and spent the next 39 years making the most incredible memories. Together, they built a life of laughter and love, always supporting one another through the darkest times and embracing the moments that made life worthwhile: cooking for anyone who stepped foot into the Del Paggio “hostel”; hosting family dinners almost every day of the week; finessing Christmas desserts that could easily find their place in Martha Stewart Living; dancing the night away and closing down every party; watching the Cowboys beat the Packers at Lambeau Field with the Furioso's; travelling to their favourite places with the McFarlane's and Nigro's; fine dining on the regular with the Veneruz's; shopping with the “sisters” every American Thanksgiving; exploring new sites with the TD gals. Nikki truly lived.
But Nikki really came alive in the presence of her children, Joey and Tricia. She was the epitome of unconditional love, holding her children firmly at the centre of her world. Her smile would prove this every time they walked into the room. And when we thought that Nikki's heart couldn't grow any bigger, it swelled when she became “Nonni” to her three beautiful grandchildren: Isabella, Leo, and Lucas. They brought a newfound joy to a life that she already thought of as perfect. Although she regrettably had a short time with them, she provided a lifetime of love and memories that will continue to guide them. Even when she was losing steam, she never lost the strength to care and comfort those she loved most, right up to her last breath.
Nikki will be lovingly missed and remembered by her adoring husband Domenic, her beloved children Joseph (Jordan Green) and Patricia (Jonathon Gilham), and her most precious grandchildren Isabella, Leonardo and Lucas. She is also survived by her mother Maddalena Palermo, sisters Mary (Felice) Paoliello, Rose (Michael) Bertone, and Anita (Gino) Del Paggio, and nephews Pino, Tony, Anthony, Jamie (Laura Provvisionato) and Daniel. She is also survived by lifelong friends and relatives she loved dearly. Nikki is predeceased by her father Antonio Palermo, sister Rosina Palermo, mother-in-law Petronilla Del Paggio, father-in-law Cosimo Del Paggio, and numerous aunts and uncles.
The Funeral Mass for Nikki will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Dominic's Parish, 130 Redwood Ave W., beginning at 11:00 a.m. and celebrated by Rev. Ciaran Donnelly and Rev. Daniel Lapolla. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nikki Del Paggio Memorial Fund at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.
As long as we're living, our mommy you'll be.
Nikki Del Paggio will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
