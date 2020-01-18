|
NESPLAK
We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our father Nikolaus Nesplak Sr. on January 14, 2020 at 94 years young. Our Father was born on December 14th, 1925 in Ldziany, Stanislaw, Ukraine. He left his homeland and made his way into Northwest Germany in 1941. A few years later he met our Mother, Josefa Bernadette Kenkel; they married and had two children, Agnes and Werner in Germany. They immigrated to Canada in 1951, making Fort William their new home with Nick Jr., where their last child was born. They had 54 great years together before our Mother was taken by our Lord in 1998. Another chapter of his life opened up in 2001 with Lotte Siegel, enjoying 19 wonderful years together. Upon arriving in Fort William, our Father worked at Black Sturgeon Lumber Camps, then Thunder Bay Harbour Improvements, and 10 years with Husky Oil Refiners. In the mid 1960's he started building homes under Headway Construction and later A.J.Wing Construction. After that he worked with E.G Cape Construction and finished his working career as a sub-contractor for Hagglund Lumber Co. until his retirement. Our father was not the greatest for traveling but enjoyed his numerous trips to Germany and Ukraine to see family. He was however, a man of many talents. He could build homes (he built the house his daughter lives in), furniture (all three of his granddaughters have furniture made by their grandfather), and could fix just about everything. His late son-in-law, John Meader, would say “If he could not fix it at first, he would tinker on and ‘BINGO!' Nick fixed it”. He was skilled in the art of sewing. He worked with denim and leather; sewing clothes, cushion coverings, handbags, belts, briefcases and did many repairs. He made beautiful long handed shoe horns that he combined with wood and metal. Seemed like there was not much that he could not do. Many family and friends have been fortunate to receive handmade gifts specially made by Nick Sr. He was predeceased by his wife Josefa and son-in-law John Meader in Thunder Bay, his siblings, Peter and Mary, parents John and Mary in Ukraine. Father leaves behind to mourn, his daughter Agnes Meader, his two sons Werner and Nick (Veronika Becvar), partner Lotte Siegel and her son Ralph, grandchildren Chelsey (Rob Rezka), Brandi (Kyle Tilson), Nikki (Brent Harris), Cynthia Nesplak, and Nikolaus Nesplak, 10 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews in Germany, Ukraine and U.S.A. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G. at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.