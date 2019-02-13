|
Mrs. Nina Marie Laura Marguerite Lapointe, 75 years, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, formerly of Marathon, Dorion and Nipigon, passed away peacefully, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Nina loved going to the Legion to dance, to listen to the bands and for bingo. Her main love was spending time with her family. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mary Babin, by her husband George (1993) and by her daughter Anna Lapointe (2018); she is survived by three daughters – Nancy (Steve) Barnett of Terrace Bay, Ontario, Lynn (Fay) Lapointe of Gorham, Ontario and Teresa (Mario) Comegna of Collingwood, Ontario, by six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Friends may call after 11 A.M. on Thursday, February 14, 2019. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2019 at 2 P.M. at the Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon, with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. Interment will be in Hurkett United Cemetery. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #5, Van Norman St.