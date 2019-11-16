Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Nola Deanna Strizic

Nola Deanna Strizic Obituary

Nola Deanna Strizic passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at age 78, ending her struggle with cancer. She was widowed in 1996 and has now joined her husband Joe G. Strizic in rest. Nola is survived and will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Jodi Strizic.

Daughter of Milton and Marjorie Hie, her memory will live on with her sister Ev Griffin, her sister and brother-in-law June and Jim Marshal, brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Jean Strizic, brother and sister-in-law Miran and Darryle Strizic along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends whose lives Nola touched are invited to “My Place” Restaurant, 55 South Cumberland Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario P7B 2T6 for a “Northern Celebration of Life” on Thursday, November 28, 2019 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Memorial donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated.

Our hearts will be shadowed where Nola's light had once shone.

At the end of my life, I want to say, that I lived every moment of it to the fullest, without regrets, and exactly the way I wanted too.” Nola Strizic

…and she did just that.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
