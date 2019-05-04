|
|
Mrs. Nora Flynn, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Sister Lila Greco Apartments on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Nora was born in Carnforth, England, married John Flynn in Lancashire England in 1946 and came to Canada as a war bride. Her main interests were her family, her Church, friends, helping people and in past years playing the organ for St Mary's Anglican Church, Vickers Heights and other Anglican country churches. Later she played for various religious services even into her eighties. Currently she was a member of St. Paul's Anglican Church until her passing.
Nora is survived by her daughter Davina, son-in-law Wayne and granddaughter Kimberly (Kim), dear friends Elizabeth and Phyllis, also niece Penny and nephew David in England.
She was pre-deceased by her husband John (Jack) Flynn in 1975. She was also pre-deceased by her parents James and Marion, sisters Doreen and Betty and brothers-in-law Stan and Ron in England.
Special thanks to Mom's friends Elizabeth and Phyllis who were so good to her over the years. Also thank you to the wonderful staff at Sister Lila Greco who cared for her.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held at a later date.
If desired, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Care Group or a charity of your choice.