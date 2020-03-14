|
|
(PETERS)
September 17, 1938 - March 11, 2020
She passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice with her family by her side. Nora was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her children are Mary Frost, Carl (Carla), James (Helen), John, Donna Salo (Tim), Ted and Hilma. She is survived by her loving sister Evelyn Scherer and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by siblings Philip, Lawrence, Alice, Cecelia, Julia, Margaret, Norman and James, also by her parents mother Mary Jane Lacombe (Peters) and father James. She had a way of making people laugh. She had a favourite saying "How is your buttercup or how is your tiger". A family celebration will take place at a later date.
