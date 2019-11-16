|
|
(NEE HANDFORD), Hamilton, Ontario
September 26, 1923 - November 2, 2019
A peaceful death, following a lengthy period with Alzhiemer's. Loving wife of the late Dr. William S. Morris (Bill). Affectionate mother of Ruth (Doug Gourlay), Hilary (predeceased), Jonathan (Donna Jakowec) and Rachel (Jamie Varghese); grandmother to Olivia and Selena Varghese, and Desmond and Audrey Morris. Predeceased by sister and best friend Joyce Willson (UK), brother Richard (New Zealand), and survived by brother David (UK) , numerous nieces and nephews. Prue who was born in Marple (UK) was a strong student and active on school sports teams. After completing her degree at Liverpool University, and a brief period as a school teacher, she moved to the US and completed a Masters of Social Work at Smith College (Massachusetts) in 1953. Subsequently working in Chicago she met a fellow Brit, Bill. They married in 1955 and moved to London, Ontario where he began his teaching career at Huron College. Four children were born over the next decade. In 1968, the family moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario when Bill accepted a position at Lakehead University. There she worked until 1974 in the Children's Clinic at the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital; and, in the latter half of 1970s supervised social work students at Lakehead University. Following Bill's sudden death in 1983, Prue returned to London Ontario in 1984. There she renewed friendships and began a new phase of her life: working in several areas of social work including adoption home studies and writing a history of the Children's Aid Society of London Ontario. In 2011, Prue moved to the Hamilton area to be closer to family.
Prue had many passions: Being intellectually curious and well read, during the 1970s she took university courses in Canadian Literature, Music, Canadian History, and Bible Studies. She loved to garden and used her creative talents to sew, knit, bake, and paint. Music was always part of her life, and post-1984 she pursued with greater intensity her love of music, including performing in several small piano recitals and singing with the Forest City Choristers. She travelled frequently in North America and England, maintaining personal and family ties, as well as hosting numerous much enjoyed visits from family and friends. New Zealand was visited several times, with one highlight being a 1986 hike of the Milford Tract. Always active in the Church, she was a member of the Women's Christian Association (including a period in the mid 1990's on the Parkwood Hospital Board), and was a long-time member of the Chancel Guild at St. John's Anglican Churches in both Thunder Bay and London. In addition, she trained and assisted with pastoral care at St. John's London.
Prue became a life-long advocate working to develop and support programs for education, community housing, workshop and employment opportunities for Hilary and others with developmental disabilities.
Service at St. John's Anglican Church 280 St. James St. London Ontario, on Monday November 25, at 11 am with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local Community Living Association, Alzheimer's Society, or charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made to
www.canadiancremation.com